America’s Got Talent: WAFFLE Dance Crew get Simon’s Golden Buzzer

This is a group of fun, energetic, and passionate dancers hailing from New York City, and they have a history of great performances already. They’ve appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on more than one occasion, but that’s a different audience and here, they had to find a way to really impress. That’s not easy given that we’re talking about a show in AGT that has featured countless dance crews over the years. So many of them look and feel the same, so there is an extreme amount of pressure put on these groups to try and find a way to shake things up a little bit.

So what are some of the best ways to do that? We think that for starters, it comes down to having a lot of enthusiasm for what you are bringing to the table. You can see that they love what they do and they work hard at it. They’re trying to showcase their strength while inspiring other people at the same time.

It is a little surprising to see the group get a Golden Buzzer from Simon … but mostly just because he doesn’t tend to give many Golden Buzzers away to dancers. Or, at least to dancers not wearing Stormtrooper outfits. This may very well be one of the best dance acts we’ve seen in the auditions and they could go REALLY far. This could be life-changing for these guys and we’re ready for it to be.

