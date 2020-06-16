The 100 season 7 episode 5 sneak peek: Octavia interrogated







Just in case you wanted to see The 100 engaged in some psychological warfare, season 7 episode 5 could be it. After all, you’re going to see the Disciples doing whatever they can to get inside Octavia’s brain and get some answers … but that doesn’t mean that she will be altogether willing to hand over info.

For some more on this, just take a look at the new sneak peek below via TVLine. In here, you can see the machine attached to Octavia’s head where various parts of her memory are extracted. This is the sort of stuff that is very terrifying, largely because it’s the sort of thing that you have no real control over. They find Bellamy, and then try to use that to get more information. Octavia isn’t budging, and at the end of this you get her shouting “get out of my head.”

We wouldn’t necessarily say that this sneak peek offers up a whole lot of information as to what’s coming in the episode at large … save for, of course, this one exchange. We just hope that eventually, it’s a story that will bring us closer to a lot of these characters being away from each other. We do want to see Bellamy back before too long, even if it’s nice to see some other cast members have time in the spotlight. (We know that much of this has to do with Bob Morley wanting some time off; in the end, it’s whatever he needs there.)

The last thing that we’ll leave you on is that per the synopsis, Octavia “gets to know a whole new world” through this process. We have a feeling that this particular sneak preview is just scratching the surface.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on The 100

What do you most want to see when it comes to The 100 season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you are so interested in getting some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







