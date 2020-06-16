Batwoman season 2, Lucifer, The Flash season 7 news tied to DC event







While there is no in-person San Diego Comic-Con this year, we know that there are still some chances to hear about your favorite shows. For starters, there is still a virtual iteration of the convention happening next month, and then there is also the just-announced DC FanDome.

What is this? It’s a 24-hour “global virtual experience” on August 22, where you are going to have a chance to see a wide array of content related to a number of your favorite properties, including interviews, teasers, and all sorts of other good stuff. While the specifics are very much in a to-be-determined place right now, Deadline reports that the following properties will be featured to some degree: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen and Young Justice: Outsiders.

Now, in the case of Lucifer, we’re certainly hoping that the first half of season 5 will be out well before this event — or at the very least, we know a premiere date. There could be a lot ways stuff is featured beyond an announcement on the show itself.

In the case of Batwoman, this could be a chance for people to see first footage of the new lead, provided one is cast by this time and production is able to start back up again. (If you somehow missed it, Ruby Rose previously departed the series.) For The Flash, we may know what the plan is to address the character of Ralph Dibny following the firing of Hartley Sawyer. Hopefully, this event does a lot to promote Stargirl, which is one of the biggest breath-of-fresh air surprises that we’ve had and something that has been proven to be very much fun.

What do you think about DC hosting this FanDome event?

Are there any particular shows that you are glad to see featured? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional insight. (Photo: DC.)

Welcome to the #DCFanDome! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/dS318qb5nv pic.twitter.com/8SlOGim8ZS — DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2020

