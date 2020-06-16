One Day at a Time season 4: Return date hopes after animated special







Following tonight’s animated special on Pop TV, it makes sense to wonder about the One Day at a Time season 4 return date. How could you not want more of this show? It’s fun, relatable, and it brings more to the table than just comedy. It’s one of the most unique shows out there and it remains thrilling that it’s found a home after the initial cancellation over at Netflix.

Yet, and like with so many other shows out there, the future of the comedy is in a holding pattern. One Day at a Time was not able to film the entirety of its fourth season before the current health crisis, meaning that we’re all going to be waiting for a while to see what’s next. While technically film and TV production has been greenlit in California, there are a lot of union hurdles and other logistics still to be figured out. Next month is the earliest that we can expect personally filming to resume, and it could be even later.

At the moment, our feeling is that a lot of networks/studios are going to be waiting for one show to get back to work. It’s almost like a domino effect, since there could be some hesitancy over who wants to be the first to resume things.

For now, the thing we’re hoping for the most is that there’s going to be a chance to see some more stories play out when we get around to the fall — at least that way, we can get all of it within the calendar year. Pop TV will probably make an announcement when they’re ready to since otherwise, we’re all just going to be stuck in a world of waiting. You can’t confirm anything until you at least start to see people back at work.

So while we’re waiting … can the network just announce new episodes or something?

