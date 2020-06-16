The Voice season 19: Gwen Stefani back; Nick Jonas leaving







NBC has set its roster of coaches for The Voice season 19, and once again they are looking to familiar faces to carry the day.

Joining longtime coach Blake Shelton this season will be very-familiar faces John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, who have a handful of seasons under their belt at this point. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani is now coming back as a coach again after a season off. She re-joined the show following the exit of original coach Adam Levine, and she’s always a part of The Voice family to go along with having the relationship she does with Blake away from the show.

With Gwen back on board, this means that Nick Jonas is departing the series after just one season as a coach. Does that mean that the Jonas Brothers member is done with the franchise? Hardly. All it means at the moment is that he’s going to be off for the time being. There is always going to be a chance that he comes back for something more down the road; we’ve seen coaches leave and come back later. After all, we just saw that happen with Gwen!

We know that The Voice will occasionally change things up when it comes to their roster of coaches. We just wish that there was a way for them to change things up when it comes to the structure of the show. The current format feels a little tired, and the show has always struggled when it comes to giving their artists enough of a personal spotlight.

What do you think about Gwen Stefani coming back to The Voice?

Meanwhile, are you going to be missing Nick Jonas in the role? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Also, stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

