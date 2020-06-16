NBC fall schedule: The Blacklist, Manifest season 3, Chicago Fire, more







Today, NBC decided to unveil their full fall schedule, and there are a number of different things that are surprising about it. Take, for example, the fact that they are hoping for new programming in the fall in the first place.

While we’ve seen already that many other shows are shying away from putting new programming on the air (see Fox and The CW) this fall due to the health crisis, NBC is going more the CBS route here. There are no premiere dates as of yet, but they are clearly hoping to get some stuff back on the air before the holiday season. We doubt that all shows will be ready in September, but time will tell. It’s also surprising that there are shows like Manifest, The Blacklist, and SVU on the list given that they are New York productions and the Big Apple is behind other places when it comes to its re-opening as of yet.

Also worth noting — all three One Chicago series are on the schedule. There have been questions as of late regarding the future of Chicago PD amidst the calls for police reform in the wake of horrific deaths around the country.

All times listed below are Eastern Standard — adjust depending on where you are in the country.

Monday

8:00 – The Voice

10:00 – Manifest

Tuesday

8:00 – The Voice

9:00 – This Is Us

10:00 – New Amsterdam

Wednesday

8:00 – Chicago Med

9:00 – Chicago Fire

10:00 – Chicago PD

Thursday

8:00 – Superstore

8:30 – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9:00 – Law & Order: SVU

10:00 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (new)

Friday

8:00 – The Blacklist

9:00 – Dateline

It’s notable that Law & Order: Organized Crime is the only new series on the entire roster, and that is no coincidence. Odds are, NBC wants stable shows that are easier to control in this current climate, and ones that have established sets already. Even with Organized Crime it already has a familiar star in Christopher Meloni and has Dick Wolf backing it — there’s a good chance it will feel familiar from the start.

