Songland season 2 finale: Usher chooses ‘California’ by Ryan Cam







Tonight, the season 2 finale for Songland brought us a notable star in Usher — and also some very catchy songs that all brought something to the table. Yet, in the end the “You Got It Back” singer only chose one track, and it was a fantastic slice of “California.”

At the end of the episode, Usher found himself with a tough decision — three songs that all brought something creative to the table and represented something a little bit different for him as an artist. He wants to evolve, of course, and do something that looks and feels different than anything else that he’s ever done before. Ryan Cam had delivered him a cool track from the get-go — the style and the vibe was there, but there were a few elements that were still missing. Take, for example, the perfect lyrical content and evolution of the song. That’s where producer Ester Dean entered the fray.

Want some more discussion on the Songland finale now? Then be sure to view our thoughts at the bottom of this article! After you watch, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming before too long…

Ester has a longtime connection with Usher — they’ve worked some musical magic before — so she probably had a better overall understanding of what he was looking for than Ryan and Shane. She pushed Ryan’s song (originally titled “Staying Over”) in a direction that focused more on some particular lyrics in it. Usher’s new version, which we heard at the end of the episode, also features some rap versus via Tyga — he’s made this into something that could be a major hit, and the production actually was a little more slick than some of the other songs we’ve heard to date this season.

With this choice, season 2 has come to a close. Let it be known that we’re already bummed out by this, but excited to see where the story goes in season 3.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Songland, including the season 3 odds

Do you think Usher made the right pick on the Songland finale?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







