Stargirl episode 6 spoilers: The Justice Society’s first mission







As you prepare for Stargirl episode 6 on The CW/DC Universe next week, there is something important to know. You’re going to see the Justice Society in action! Or, at least we’re talking about the new, modern decision of the group.

At this point, we know that Yolanda, Beth, and Rick are all joining in with Courtney as new versions of Wildcat, Dr. Mid-Nite, and then also Hourman. Is the group coming together faster than we expected? Absolutely, and we do wonder whether or not episode 5 would’ve been more effective if the two origin stories were split up. Yet, this doesn’t take away from the excitement from some of the high stakes at the moment. We know what a lot of our new heroes are up against, as the threats are substantial and they come in a lot of different forms. Sure, one of them is Icicle … but we’re fooling ourselves if we were to sit here and think that he is the only person to be worried about.

Want a few more details on where things could be going next? Then remember to check out the full Stargirl episode 6 synopsis below:

THE POWERS THAT BE – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara (Amy Smart) shows up in support of Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) prepare for their first major mission. Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone also star. Chris Manley directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#106). Original airdate 6/23/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At this point, what we can at least say for sure is that everything is going to be heating up. We’ve got a lot of great stuff around every corner, and that includes even the re-emergence of the Green Lantern at the end of tonight’s episode.

