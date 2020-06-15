Songland season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? The latest







Following tonight’s big finale, should you have some high hopes that a Songland season 3 will happen? What is there to be excited about? Within this article, we’re ready to break that down a little bit further!

Before too much else, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no official word on a new season as of yet. We’d like to be hopeful that NBC will order more, but for now we consider it to be very much a toss-up.

In terms of the live ratings, season 2 is at the moment averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That’s not terrible, but it’s also down from season 1 — and that was when the show was airing in the summer. It had a good lead-in for some of the spring and that didn’t translate into huge numbers. They may be larger tonight with Usher as the star of the show, but we think this is one of the tricky things about this show — the ratings are in some ways dependent on the caliber of performer at the heart of the show. We wouldn’t call every person this season popular with mainstream viewers; the first two episodes with Lady A and Luis Fonsi have been stronger than every other installment so far.

Yet, here’s one of the reasons to have hope for the future right now. Songland can’t cost as much to make as other shows, given that almost all of it takes place from within a tiny handful of locations. Also, the contestants are competing for a prize that extends far beyond just getting a handful of cash — it’s about setting the stage for the remainder of their career.

We like to think the show will be back … but we suppose we’ll learn more over time.

Do you want to see a Songland season 3 happen at NBC?

