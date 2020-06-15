Songland sneak peek: David Wade sings ‘Horse ‘N Carriage’ for Usher







Tonight, the season 2 finale of Songland is coming to NBC and based on what we’re seeing right now, it’s sure to be entertaining. Why wouldn’t it be? You’ve got a great musical guest in Usher who is looking for the next big hit. He’s already had a billion or so of them, so why not try to get one more?

Want some more news when it comes to Songland in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

If you look below, you can see a preview of one artist entering Songland in David Wade. He’s a guy who has a creative choice in “Horse ‘N Carriage.” It’s got a solid hook, cool vibe, and it feels like something that Usher could be creating into something magical — with at least a few tweaks thrown in there. We do think it’s a little bit wordy for the standard Usher song, but there is a lot of cool stuff that it brings to the table.

Also, the point of this show is to find ways to improve some of these songs — make them as great as humanly possible! We at least like on the surface how much potential there is here, and the title itself is something a little bit different than what we’re used to seeing in the landscape. (Granted, the title of “Horse ‘N Carriage” does make it sound almost like a cousin to “Old Town Road” — and yet, that song was one of the biggest hits of the past decade, give or take.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Songland

What do you think of the David Wade song “Horse ‘N Carriage”?

Is this a song that you could see Usher picking in the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This song was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







