Agents of SHIELD season 7: Don’t expect Hayley Atwell cameo







While we did have a recent Agent Carter cameo on Agents of SHIELD season 7, don’t interpret that as evidence you’ll be seeing Peggy herself. We know that the demand is going to be there, but that doesn’t ensure that said appearance is going to happen.

Speaking in a new post on her Instagram, Hayley Atwell was quick to deny any speculation that she will be a part of the final season. We suppose it’s possible that she’s just trying to throw everyone off the scent … but that feels doubtful. We never seriously thought that she was going to be a part of this season and at this point, this just feels like more confirmation on that very thing. We’ll have to take the cameo we’ve already got and call it a day…

Agents of SHIELD season 7 still has a lot of other tricks up its sleeve, though, and this was always the thing about it: We never went into it with some sort of serious expectation that it was going to be a roll-call of people from the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, the goal has long been more about just trying to show how SHIELD is going to be able to save the future by heading back into the past. We’ve seen multiple eras of history already, and we do have a feeling that there are going to be some others that are explored over time.

Who knows what the remainder of this season is going to bring us? Let’s hope for a few more twists, but in the end a final episode that is satisfying. It’s all based on the writing, and it’s far more important to pay homage to this show than it is a bunch of other series that are a part of the larger MCU.

