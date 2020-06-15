Worst Cooks in America season 20: Is it renewed at Food Network?







As you watch tonight’s big finale, are you excited in order to check out Worst Cooks in America again? Will there be a season 20?

It makes some sense to be interested in some more new episodes of the Food Network sensation — it offers creativity sure, but also some celebrity chefs and some humor at the same time. The latest season has been about celebrities including Johnny Bananas and Wells Adams. Moving forward, though, season 20 will be about ordinary people yet again.

Oh, and should we mention that it’s premiering next week? You aren’t going to have to wait that long at all in order to see it! It’s great to know there are more stories coming up, but we’re honestly surprised that we’re going to be seeing it almost right away.

If you do want a little more information all about what’s coming, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli welcome 14 of the country’s worst cooks with very frightened but open arms; the recruits are tasked with making their favorite childhood dish and learn how to spice up their cooking by making Jamaican jerk chicken.

Odds are, this will be a good start to the season, and also a chance to enjoy something a bit more akin to the show that you knew and loved from the beginning. It’s also just going to be nice to have some sort of cooking competition out there, given that Top Chef is wrapping on Thursday and the latest season of MasterChef may not be premiering for quite some time still.

Hopefully, Worst Cooks in America season 20 will carry through for much of the rest of the summer, and we’ll see just what the future holds from there after the fact.

What do you want to see when it comes to Worst Cooks in America season 20?

Are you glad to be getting back to a season featuring new contestants? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Food Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







