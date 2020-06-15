The Witcher season 2: When could it resume filming?







We know that Netflix is probably eager to have The Witcher season 2 on the service at some point in the future. That may be especially true when you consider how multiple productions are currently drying up. Eventually, they’re going to start running low on shows, and it would be nice to know if this one is sitting behind the scenes, ready to be available for viewers.

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news lies: The Witcher season 2 is not done as of yet. We know that filming was very much underway in March, but the current health crisis has shut that down much like it’s shut down many different things within this world. We’re hopeful that it will be starting back before too long — August is a date floating around out there — but we don’t think you can look at anything in this world and feel like it’s absolutely certain.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap, showrunner Lauren Hissrich had the following to say about some of what is currently going on behind the scenes with this show:

Right now, it’s a lot of production meetings, a lot of talking about how to keep people safe… A lot of it is just about flexibility, not just in the planning phases but when we get back on sets. It’s about personal comfort and personal safety. So, the government may say it’s OK to do X or Y, but an actor may say they don’t feel comfortable doing that. And that’s always going to be our first concern.

So, we’re making all sorts of plans and accommodations and waiting for various governments to weigh in with their recommendations. And film commissions and Netflix. And yeah, it’s going to impact story. It will have to. But one of the best things about being a writer on set is that I’m there to make those changes as we need them.

Once a few shows start to get back to work, we’re going to have a much better sense of exactly what certain limitations look like. Everything’s a hypothetical right now. Yet, we’re sure that a show like The Witcher will find a way to make the most of what’s given to them and create something cool. We’ve already seen that with the show already.

How do you think The Witcher season 2 will adjust to some of these changes?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







