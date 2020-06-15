The Bachelor: Mike Johnson reacts to Matt James casting







Late this past week, Matt James was confirmed to be the first black star of The Bachelor. This is a historic moment and the first of what we hope are going to be many steps to increase diversity within the show community. (That means behind the camera just as much as in front of it.)

Yet, we also know that there are a lot of people who wanted to see Mike Johnson get the gig. There was a contingent of people hoping for him last year over Peter Weber to be the next Bachelor. That was amplified further this time prior to the announcement in light of recent events. It’s understandable to be disappointed for Mike — we are, since we’re pretty confident that he would’ve made a great Bachelor.

Regardless, this is not really something that he wants. In a new post on Instagram, Mike made it clear that he is “elated” and he doesn’t want anyone to feel bad for him over not being chosen. Meanwhile, he also had a number of kind words to say about Matt:

“I just want to give a huge shout out to Matt James. I definitely texted him earlier but I want to show him love and shout him out publicly as well … [ABC and the producers] listened to us, I’m giving you guys a shout out, the fans. …You guys marched and sent all these emails, I’m sure. …Your guys’ voice is definitely being heard.”

While Matt has not appeared on a single season of any show on this franchise, he does have some connections to both Mike and the franchise itself. Matt is best friends with Tyler Cameron, who took part in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette alongside Mike. Matt has also been featured in a number of social media videos with both Tyler and Hannah over the past several months. He’s a familiar face already to diehard fans, though other people may need to get to know him still.

