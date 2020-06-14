NCIS season 18: When could first premiere details arrive?







We know that there’s a real eagerness out there for NCIS season 18 details and we firmly understand why — we’re as eager as anyone! Season 17 ended earlier than expected, and at the moment, we’re all in a holding pattern waiting to hear if filming can resume.

Recently, we wrote that the writers room is back at work trying to figure out where to go from here … and they’re going to have some serious challenges. Take, for example, trying to figure out how to include the episodes that have already been written and then also determining whether or not to incorporate real-life events. There’s a lot to juggle. We wonder whether or not the first episode will be one of the installments already written, or if they’ll just save those for a little bit later on down the road.

Unfortunately, you may not hear anything official on that for a little while. Typically, CBS doesn’t reveal official details on their premieres until a few weeks before they air, so the earliest we would expect anything is in early September. Yet, even though isn’t a sure thing. While the network announced already that NCIS is on their fall schedule, they haven’t handed down a premiere date. Installments could easily be delayed, and we don’t think they’re going to give out any further details at all until they know for sure that something is going to air.

For now, we just think the first order of business is going to be seeing the cast get back to work. From there, CBS can determine the rollout when they’ve got a little bit more confidence.

