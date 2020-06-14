Greenleaf season 5: Should Bishop and Lady Mae get the church back?







In just over one week’s time, Greenleaf season 5 is going to be arriving on OWN! This is the final chapter of the series. With that in mind, we know that there are big things coming. The show is going to building towards what we’re hoping are optimistic endings for a number of different characters … and we’re crossing our fingers for Bishop Greenleaf and Lady Mae in there, as well.

So where are the two kicking things off when it comes to the season 5 story? It begins with the fact that neither one of them can cling to their church as they once did. Because of what Charity did, Bob now has more of the power there. They have to figure out whether or not they want to get it back … or if they are better off working to start over from scratch.

What would we suggest? At the moment, we’re leaning a little bit more towards the latter. We think the most likely scenario is that these two recognize that they need to find a better place to start anew. There is so much baggage within the world of their own church and we can’t say that we’re altogether optimistic that even if they got it back, that it would be anywhere close to the same. Starting anew would allow them the opportunity to at least recover from some of their own mistakes in the past and that is something that could be very much welcomed by them in the end.

As for their romantic relationship, we do still think there is hope for them to continue to rebuild things. We were left off in a positive direction — that doesn’t mean that we’re going to continue to be there, but we at least have an interesting starting-off point for whatever else could be coming.

