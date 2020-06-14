Insecure season 5 premiere date hopes for Issa Rae, cast on HBO







Following tonight’s finale, do you want to get some early insight on Insecure season 5 … including a possible premiere date?

Let’s start with the following, in the event that you haven’t heard the news before — there is going to be another season coming on HBO down the road. The Issa Rae comedy has proven to be an enormous success story, both in terms of live viewings and also digital viewership. It’s got a devoted audience and we think the story will last for however long the writers and cast want it to.

In confirming the renewal news, here is what the network’s programming executive vice president Amy Gravitt had to say:

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season … As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

As for when new episodes are going to premiere, we’d say that patience is going to be the most important thing. While there were reasonably short breaks between the first seasons, that changed between season 3 and 4. There was more than a year and a half between the end of one batch of episodes and the start of the next one! With that in mind, we have to believe that we’re going to be stuck waiting until late 2021, if not longer, to see more new episodes. It’s not even as though filming can happen for a good while now, and the current health crisis is delaying everything further.

Ultimately, it’s fine if we’re waiting for a good while in order to see Insecure season 5. What matters the most is that the stories are relatable, funny, and a proper perspective on the outside world. This is one of the things Insecure does the best.

What do you want the Insecure season 5 premiere date to be at HBO?

