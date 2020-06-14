Marcella season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s big launch on Netflix, will there be a Marcella season 4 down the road? Is that something to really hope for?

Here’s what we can say for the time being: There is no word out there that suggests that season 3 is the final one for the drama series. We hope that there will be more, but there are a lot of factors that are at play here.

Take, for starters, the fact that the UK show hasn’t even premiered in its home country yet. It seems as though ITV is trying to space out the series so that the network has programming in the coming months — a sensible move given the global health crisis that is happening out there. We figure that we won’t hear about a season 4 until it airs in all territories, which means that there’s probably going to be a long wait there.

Beyond just that, we also have a feeling that there’s going to be a long wait until we get to the fourth season potentially even airing. We’ve seen already that this is a show defined by some rather large gaps between its seasons. The second season aired a good two years following the first; now, the third season is premiering two years after the second. With the wait for a potential renewal, the writing process, and then also the uncertainty that is out there in the world right now, we have to imagine that we won’t see any more of the show for quite some time. 2022 seems to be the most hopeful date that we can get together.

For now, we just hope that you enjoy the third season of the show. After all, there is so much content to dive into, and it is certainly enough to keep a lot of viewers out there entertained for quite some time. (Of course, we know that there are some who will binge almost all of it within the span of a day.)

