I know This Much is True season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Alas, we can’t say that there is any good news that we’re going to be offering many of you in here … unless, of course, you were afraid that the show was going to have another season when it really shouldn’t. From the get-go, the Mark Ruffalo-led adaptation was billed as an original series, and we have a hard time seeing that change. There’s no real need to extend this story beyond what it is. By virtue of it being an adaptation, there is a defined beginning, middle, and end.

For a long time, one of the strengths of a network like HBO is that they are more willing to take a series like this on. They recognize more than most that there is some value in just having a show that tells a pretty complete, cohesive story. You don’t have to stretch something out and turn it into something that is extraneous and full of content that is just not needed. It’s something that networks go back and forth on. Big Little Lies, for example, didn’t need a second season. There are people out there who enjoyed it, but the first season functioned rather well on its own.

Rather than HBO trying to extend this story further, we’d much rather than they collaborate with Ruffalo and some of the cast/creative team here on an entirely different project. There’s a lot to be said about featuring a different sort of story and exploring some different themes and ideas. We’re sure that something more will happen but, for now, we’re glad that I Know This Much is True existed. After all, it proved to be a fascinating journey from start to finish.

