The Salisbury Poisonings episode 2 air date, story spoilers







Want to know what’s coming on The Salisbury Poisonings episode 2? Within this article, we’ll share some more details … including the air date!

Let’s just put it this way: This is not a show that the BBC is going to be lingering on for a long time. They will be rolling out some of these installments rather quickly, and that includes another one airing tomorrow night. The third and final part, meanwhile, is slated to air on Tuesday night. This story, based on true events, is going to escalate rather quickly. It’s going to be about fear, but also about the long-term impact of an event like what happened on the community. This is a series more about the personal impact than the shock-and-awe, and it’s going to tell its story over an extended period of time.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Salisbury Poisonings episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

Continuing to fight for the resources necessary to contain the contamination, and realising the scale of the task ahead, Tracy needs to move out of her family home and into her office, to the dismay of her husband and son.

As Nick fights for his life, his wife Sarah is beside herself with worry, but tries to remain calm for their daughters.

As the decontamination efforts continue, Charlie, who lives in temporary accommodation, is delighted to discover he’s been given his own flat. Dawn is thrilled for him.

Several months later, Charlie fatefully rummages through a charity bin and finds what looks like a perfume bottle – but is actually a container full of Novichok.

We are curious to learn over the coming days just how well the show is going to fare in the ratings. Will it prove to be a huge success story? It’s debatable, mostly because of an appetite for escapism that exists out there. Yet, it is important that viewers understand fully what happened and how it was dealt with.

