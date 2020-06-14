Animal Kingdom season 5: Star talks filming, eventual return







We know that everyone out there is desperate for news on Animal Kingdom season 5 and we get it. This is one of the best shows of the summer, and in most years we would already have new episodes airing.

Yet, that’s not happening this time around — and it’s for the season reason as with the vast majority of shows out there. The health crisis forced the production to stop midway through and while TNT could theoretically choose to air the episodes they’ve already filmed, they’ve chosen to hold off … at least for the time being.

Based on what we’re hearing now, though, it does appear as though some episodes could be good to go. In a post on Twitter, cast member Shawn Hatosy (Pope) confirmed that there are episodes in the can, and that the cast and crew are getting “close to going back into production.” As for how close that is, it’s something you still have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach on. We’re in an era at the moment where everything can change depending on health regulations and the total number of cases locally. Maybe some productions could theoretically resume this summer, but we’re in a spot where seeing is believing. Also, we imagine that few shows want to be the first to go out in production, making them effectively test subjects for how this process is going to work.

No matter when production starts back, all we hope is that we get a chance to see Animal Kingdom season 5 at some point this year. It’s a show worth waiting for, but the anticipation is already starting to bubble over a little bit…

We do have episodes in the can! AND We are getting close to going back into production. Stay tuned…. https://t.co/puVLcxgTUi — Shawn Hatosy (@ShawnHatosy) June 12, 2020

