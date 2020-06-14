Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 9? This is an episode entitled “Sing, Sing, Sing,” which is the sort of thing that makes us think about some sort of loud, elaborate musical number.

Yet, and as is often the case with this show, things are probably going to be a little bit more complicated. Tiago and Lewis are going to find themselves in some big trouble, you’ll see a prison transfer, and you will see a few innocent things that turn into something more. It’s also worth noting that this is the penultimate episode of the season — there is only one more installment to go after this one, and then we’ll have made it to the end of the road … at least for now. We don’t know what the future is going to hold here, and there are a lot of crazy events that are probably going to be going down in the interim.

If there’s at least one thing that we know about the Penny Dreadful franchise at this point, it’s simply this: Crazy stuff is probably going to happen, and characters are probably going to die. We’re not saying for sure that it’s going to happen on this upcoming episode, but we have a very hard time imagininig that everyone is going to be getting out of this season in one piece.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Tiago and Lewis are tested in danger; Townsend is forced to turn to a last resort; spurred on by Elsa, Peter decides to take Tom, Trevor and Frank to the movies; Lewis oversees the prison transfer of Diego Lopez.

