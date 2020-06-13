Why Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German are ineligible for 2020 Emmys







If you love Lucifer, then at this point you are probably used to fighting to get some of its stars nominations at various awards shows. After all, we get it — Tom Ellis and Lauren German are phenomenal! We’ve given them some love in the past for their performances … but we can’t quite suggest them as Emmy contenders this year.

Why is that? It has nothing to do with the quality of their work, and has everything to do with the eligibility calendar for the awards show. Typically, Emmys choose their nominations based on a calendar that runs from June 1 to May 31. The last season of the show aired in the early part of May 2019, which made it eligible for awards later that same year. Because season 5 has yet to be released, there are no episodes for the Emmys to judge. With that, we’re going to be stuck waiting until 2021 in order to see any campaigns centered around the cast.

Is that a bummer? Sure, but the most exciting thing is still getting to watch season 5. We feel like both halves will likely be out within the 2021 Emmys’ eligibility window, and we say that knowing that technically, season 5 is not done filming. There’s no clear timeline for when it will be. Safety is going to be the top priority with getting back to work, as it will for many other shows as well. So long as the first half of the season is out this year, though, there is a chance it will be eligible for the Golden Globes at the end of the year.

Beyond the 2021 show, you can’t rule out the possibility of season 6 being eligible for the 2022 show. We know that technically, there is no season 6 at the moment. Yet, we’re pretty darn hopeful it is coming to pass.

Do you want to see Tom Ellis and Lauren German get some awards love someday?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

