A Million Little Things season 3: Another challenge in filming







We know that eventually, A Million Little Things season 3 is going to be airing on ABC. The real question is when, given that there is no clear sign as to when filming will start back up.

We know that every single show out there is going to have a challenge getting back to work in times like these. It is even more challenging when you think about an international location. A Million Little Things films in Vancouver, and with that in mind, there are more issues ahead beyond just setting regulations and rules for what happens on set. You also need to figure out travel and also quarantining those who arrive in the country. Given the nature of the borders right now, that’s a problem.

Even when the cast does travel back up north, it sounds like everyone is going to have to quarantine for 14 days before getting back into the thick of things. That’s at least according to a new post on Twitter from showrunner DJ Nash. It’s something that a lot of people are having to do when they travel, so we can’t say that we’re surprised … but it is another challenge to add to the list.

Last season, A Million Little Things was one of the first series to get back to work. Unfortunately, this time around it’s clear that things are going to be a little bit different. This means, more than likely, that the show could be delayed in terms of its premiere date … but the same could be said for almost every scripted show. ABC has yet to even unveil their fall schedule! Because of that, we’re stuck in limbo here and patience is going to be best … as it is with almost all things right now.

