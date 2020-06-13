The Blacklist season 8: Five characters who should return







We know that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see The Blacklist season 8 come on the air, but that’s not stopping our discussion!

In particular, within this article we want to go through a number of names from the past who we want to see back. Some are significant to the mythology, some are missed, or some are just cool. There’s no real rhyme or reason to this beyond just wanting to get them back around.

Before we share the list, be sure to check out the video below with some more speculation on what the future holds!

Alexander Kirk – He was the big bad for the first half of season 4 and more than that, he thought for a while that he was the father of Elizabeth Keen. The connection between him and Katarina Rostova still needs to be explored further … provided that he is still out there.

Samar Navabi – We know that Samar’s exit had to do with Mozhan Marno wanting to move on to other things. There is no guarantee that she’ll ever come back, but given our appreciation for her relationship with Aram, we do hope there is a chance to see it before the series comes to a close.

Jennifer Reddington – There are still some big question marks left open with her. Take, for example, why Reddington cares so much about Liz, only to not seemingly care that much about his other daughter? It’s one of the big issues in the theory that this is somehow the real Reddington now.

Ilya Koslov – Sure, it seems like a no-brainer that he would be back given that he was just a part of last season. Yet, it seemed as though Reddington helped his old friend go off the grid for a while, and we really have so many more questions. Take, for example, how the two became close in the first place.

Matias Solomon – It feels like The Blacklist has scrubbed almost everything pertaining to The Blacklist: Redemption away, whether it be Scottie Hargrave or any of Tom Keen’s one-time colleagues. Yet, Mr. Solomon was one of the more interesting ones, and a character we’d love to see collaborate with either the Task Force or Team Reddington down the road.

Who do you want to see return on The Blacklist season 8?

