Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special: Will it still happen?







Is there a chance that there will be a Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special? Or, are we having to consider the possibility now that it’s just not going to happen? We of course would love to see the series back, but the situation is complicated (as they often are).

For now, know that filming was not able to be completed on the upcoming Christmas Special before the arrival of a shutdown in March. This shouldn’t come as much of a shock to anyone, given that the vast majority of global productions were forced to wind things down by the middle of the month. Since that time, we know that there is an eagerness for everyone to get back to the grind … but that doesn’t mean that it is actually going to happen anytime soon.

Are we optimistic that the Christmas Special is still going to happen? Sure, mostly due to the fact that there’s still so much time for everyone to get back to work. If things can start to level off over the next couple of months, there’s enough time to finish off the special and get it out a little bit later this year. However, there’s no guarantee that this will happen, give fears of a second wave and also not enough unification when it comes to the process of how filming is going to be able to begin again. There are still a lot of different metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off and with that, patience is absolutely going to have to be required.

As we think about the future of Call the Midwife, one of the things that enters our mind is just what some of the doctors and nurses at Nonnatus would do. Our feeling is that they would simply take their time and keep themselves and their family safe. This is an attitude that needs to be reflected everywhere.

