Billions season 5 episode 8 return date hopes for Damian Lewis, cast







Following this weekend’s midseason finale, it makes sense to wonder about a Billions season 5 episode 8 return date. We just wish that we had some definitive news to hand down…

The first thing that is worth noting here, for now, is that Showtime is currently billing the episode this weekend as the “midseason finale.” For now, they do have every intention of going back and eventually finishing the season. It’s just mostly a question of when that is going to happen, and it’s hard to imagine that anyone out there has a definite answer on that. We can’t recall a time in our life where there was so much uncertainty about every little thing, let alone what’s going on when it comes to a television show.

Billions was forced to conclude shooting after episode 7 due to the current health crisis and as you would imagine, there is no clear timetable as to when filming is going to be back underway. Our hope is that we’re going to be seeing it happen later this fall, but as we are writing this cases are still rising and no major network show has currently re-entered production. A specific procedure needs to be outlined and there needs to be a way in order to ensure safety.

Within the next few months we’re sure that Showtime and the producers will figure this out, but they will also need to figure out whether or not to leave the current story the same or try to incorporate events from the real world. They could finish the current season as planned and some other parts for season 6, but they’re going to have some time to figure this out. Another part of the equation is making sure that the same guest cast and locations are going to be available, since there are no guarantees when it comes to that.

In the end, there’s really only one thing that feels clear: Nothing is clear in this world at the moment. Patience is going to be the thing that pushes us forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Billions

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here that you can stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







