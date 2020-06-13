Outlander: What helps Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Emmy cases







If you’ve been reading the site as of late, you know that we have both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on our Emmy wishlists. (You can read them over at the link here.) Are they both serious contenders? We do think that their names will be written down on some ballots, but we’ve learned the past few years to not get overly optimistic by whatever Emmy voters tend to do when it comes to the world of Outlander.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Outlander in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Yet, don’t the two of them have a few things going in their favor this year, especially? We like to think so, and we thought it would be worthwhile to get into what some of these things are for the time being.

1. Stellar stories – Season 5 had some really fantastic, personal stories that gave the two of them great opportunities to shine. Jamie losing Murtagh in the Battle of Alamance was heartbreaking, and Sam’s performance after Jamie was snakebite ran the fun gamut of emotions. Then, with Caitriona you have the entirety of the finale where we saw Claire’s trauma explored in a raw, soul-crushing fashion. Both actors had moments and episodes that should be easily-identifiable to voters … doesn’t that mean something?

2. The timing of episodes – We do think the fact that Outlander ended in the spring is helpful. If nothing else, it’s going to be fresh on viewers’ minds as we get into campaign season. It’s certainly more helpful than a season that ended in the fall.

3. Longevity helps – Typically, we see Emmy voters gravitate towards actors and shows that are fairly new, but every now and then, you do see a series later on in its run that gets more of its proper due. A great example of this is Jon Hamm getting love for Mad Men near the very end. Meanwhile, Better Call Saul is getting more attention than ever for season 5. If you can lift the material up to a new level, you can get attention — and we do think that season 5 is overall a much stronger season than season 4.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander

Do you want to see Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe get an Emmy nomination?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







