Alexa & Katie season 4: Will it ever happen? Why is it ending?







Today, the second half of Alexa & Katie season 3 is airing on Netflix … and that, of course, means that the time for questions is here about the future. Will there be a season 4 and, if so, what will it even look like?

Well, for the time being, the news that we have isn’t good. The series is coming to a close today after getting nearly forty episodes, and that’s a solid run for a streaming service like this. Of course, it would’ve been nice to get more episodes beyond this, but we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that this is it. It feels like story-wise, the writers have conjured up a nice conclusion, and the story was always meant to encapsulate a very particular part of the title characters’ lives.

In some ways, we should just feel grateful that Alexa & Katie lasted as long as it did. Let’s remember for a moment here that this was never a show with an enormous following or big-time ratings. It was one of Netflix’s under-the-radar shows. It was still worth keeping because it did have such an inspirational message behind it and also the capacity to bring smiles and hope to viewers out there. It had a good run, but eventually that run was going to be coming to an end. All things do.

Of course, we still don’t want to sit here and rule out an Alexa & Katie season 4 or something else in the future. With the way that a streaming service like Netflix works, you never know when something could become suddenly popular and viewership can dictate something more. We think if nothing else, there’s always going to be room for specials and the like. The ball is just going to be in the streaming service’s court when it comes to something like that happening.

