Crossing Swords season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

For the time being, it feels like we should start things off by stating this: Hulu has not confirmed anything as of yet when it comes to the stop-motion animated series. It’s got some medieval themes, some humor that is definitely off the beaten path, and the potential to become more and more successful over time. It also has some creative connections to Robot Chicken, and we think that this leans heavily in the show’s favor.

Also, you have to consider the fact that the future of live-action television is a little bit in flux at the moment. While we know there are some guidelines for filming to continue in select places, we’re not at a point where productions have really started. Because of that, animated shows are probably going to be in demand from a lot of networks/streaming providers. Many of them can be produced either remotely or in safer environments than live-action fare, and we’re sure that Hulu is going to consider than when rendering a decision on Crossing Swords. They have another animated show in Solar Opposites that signals that they are trying to build a roster.

Our feeling is that you will probably see more of the show, provided that it premieres anywhere close to what the streaming service is hoping. As for when you could end up seeing it, our hope is that at some point in 2021, there will be an opportunity for it to be back. We just don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here…

Remember that the future of all streaming services is determined not only by total viewership, but then also demand. If a lot of people check the show out early and watch it from start to finish, it’s only inevitable that there is going to be something more coming down the road.

