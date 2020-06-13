Big Brother 22: What is CBS waiting for with announcement?







This week, there has been an explosion of stories when it comes to Big Brother 22 being All-Stars and absolutely, it’s been a ton of fun diving into it.

Yet, here is the ironic truth at the center of everything: There still isn’t any confirmation that this is even going to happen. Everything stemmed from reports last weekend and CBS has yet to confirm anything. They have said that they are hopeful to do a season and that’s about it. There’s been no glimpse of the house and no mention of what a premiere date could be.

With that in mind, what is the network waiting for? There is a pretty obvious answer at the core of this…

In the end, the lack of news is all about safety. With every report that we read about the current state of the health crisis, the more we are reminded that this season is on a knife’s edge. It’s a riskier endeavor than anything in the history of the CBS show and the producers need to think through every possible scenario. It’s less about casting (we think that they can figure this out anytime) and more about how they can build sets, deliver food, and test the crew on a regular basis. They have to figure out that a season is feasible, since the last thing that they want to do is announce something and then cancel it later.

The amount of casting going on right now suggests that the show is confident but if CBS was 100% on it, don’t you think we would have an announcement by now? They’re clearly waiting to ensure that they have every single box checked and they’re prepared for any situation that can arise. They obviously want it — what else are viewers going to watch right now? They just want it most likely under a very select circumstance.

Our feeling is that over the next two weeks, we’ll start to hear more about when a possible season could occur — otherwise, we could be waiting for a long time still.

