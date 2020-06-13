Yellowstone season 3 premiere spoilers: New insight on what’s ahead







Can you believe that the Yellowstone season 3 premiere is almost here? A week from Sunday, we’re heading back to the ranch and having a chance to see all sorts of chaos erupt there.

After what transpired at the end of the second season, we’re sure that John Dutton and everyone else probably wanted a moment or two to try and catch their breath a little. That’s not going to be happening. There are new arrivals on the ranch that will cause some trouble, it’s being confirmed already that you will see Josh Holloway’s Roarke very much in the early going. What do we know about him? He’s someone who turns up in a rather unwelcome fashion and from there, he will start to make his intentions clear. That’s your large-scale story.

Yet, there is also going to be something a little bit more small-scale at the same time. John’s grandson Tate is going to be understandably dealing with a lot of trauma over what happened at the end of season 2. Through some of the premiere, we’ll have a chance to see more of the other side of it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Yellowstone season 3 premiere synopsis:

In the wake of the Beck Brothers, John reshuffles the political decks; Beth finds a trespasser on the ranch and learns that he may have big ambitions for the surrounding land; and John helps Tate deal with his nightmares.

We do suspect that there will be at least a couple of surprises thrown into this episode but, by and large, it’s going to be more about creating a foundation. We’ll learn more of where the show is now and then from there, we can get a good sense of where it will be going.

