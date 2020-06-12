Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2: How did the renewal happen?







If you missed it, earlier this week the news came out that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has been renewed for a second season. It’s definitely a cause for celebration, as we’re talking here about a wonderfully rewatchable show that brings consistently some great stuff to the table.

So why was the show renewed, beyond the positive reviews that it got from critics and fans? There are some reasons for it when you take a closer look at the ratings. NBC noted today that the first season averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and beyond just that the pilot has been viewed almost 8 million times when you factor in linear and delayed viewership. In general, more than half of its 35-day viewership within the key demo is coming from people watching online.

Basically, what NBC is seeing is that viewers are changing how they watch TV and this is a show that is up with the trend.

In speaking a little bit further about the renewal, here is what Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, the Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, had to say:

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues.”

Now, the long wait for a season 2 begins. There’s no telling when the show will be back, though we hope that it will be able to film a little bit later this year. There are question marks about that and, in general, there are question marks about everything pertaining to TV these days. Nothing happening within the world of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is any exception.

