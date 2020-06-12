How NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, SEAL Team will handle filming guidelines







This week, Los Angeles County released its “Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production” guidelines — basically, a strong list of recommendations that people should adhere to if they are to get back to work.

Technically, production is not allowed within the county, but remember that there’s a big difference between production being allowed and people actually getting back to work. That’s something that is going to take some time, given that unions and studio executives have to be okay with what is passed around. While these guidelines are not binding laws, we do think steering away from them would met with intense backlash.

You can view a number of the assorted guidelines over at TVLine, but the basic gist of them include the following:

-Face coverings are to be worn by everyone who is largely able to — actors, of course, have to be able to film their scenes.

-Intimate scenes between performers and fight scenes are highly discouraged.

-There are recommendations that actors spend as little time as possible less than six feet apart from each other.

-Group scenes are highly discouraged, and for shows with audiences, they should consist of show staff who keep their distance.

-Regular testing of all important cast and crew is a necessity.

There are a lot of guidelines that go beyond this, but if a show is going to go back to work, it needs to make sure that everyone is safe both in the moment and moving forward. The idea is about reducing content as much as possible.

So what shows will be impacted the most by them? We’re thinking a lot about productions based in Los Angeles County including NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, 9-1-1, SEAL Team, SWAT, and The Rookie. All of these shows will have their fair share of challenges. Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and Station 19 probably won’t have a hard time writing in face coverings wherever they can, but for everyone else, there could be challenges. A series like NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles may have additional challenges just judging from the fact that they each have older cast members, who could be especially vulnerable to the virus.

Is production possible? Sure, but if some of these shows are coming back to work soon, be prepared for things to look different for a while.

