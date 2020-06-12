MacGyver season 5 virtual writers room opens; what’s next?







If you’re excited for MacGyver season 5, you’re probably well aware that you’re going to be waiting for some time to see it. Yet, at least take comfort in knowing that some stories are being plotted out already behind the scenes.

In a new post on Twitter, the official writers room confirmed that work is being done virtually to plot out everything that is coming up. Virtual rooms are a common practice throughout all of the television community right now, since it enables productions to try and move forward without any sort of added risk.

We know that MacGyver is in a rather unique position when it comes to mapping out their show … at least in comparison to some others that are out there. We know that there are multiple episodes that already have filmed for the fall — will they be called season 5 when they were technically a part of season 4? Anyhow, the show already has a whole host of episodes prepared, so the writers mostly have to look beyond that. Details like the episode count will be revealed down the road, and rest assured we’re very-much eager to get some of those as well.

Above all else, we just hope that season 5 continues a lot of what made season 4 great — strong character arcs, continuous stories, and chances to really explore relationships in a way that we hadn’t to date. It was a really fun season and the only bummer about it is that it ended so soon. Clearly, there was so much more story that could’ve been told.

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5?

We’re breaking Season 5 in a virtual writers’ room! 👏🏽🖇5️⃣ Can’t wait for everyone to see the newest adventures of MacGyver & team in the fall. Hope y’all are staying safe!#MacGyverCBS #MacGyver #zoomroom #breakingstoryinourpajamas #jk pic.twitter.com/m9zj4uSjc4 — MacGyver Writers (@MacGyverWriters) June 12, 2020

