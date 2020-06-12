Yellowstone season 3 video: Kevin Costner, cast on stories ahead







Yellowstone season 3 is set to arrive on the Paramount Network one week from Sunday, and all signs point to it being epic. John Dutton is going to be squaring off against some new threats, and all of them will be ready and willing to take him down and his land with him.

In the video below, you can see showrunner Taylor Sheridan, star Kevin Costner, and some others talk through what is going to be coming up. One of the most important things about this season is scale — this is going to be a bigger story than you’ve ever seen on the show before. It’s not just about the ranch, as we’ll see so many different factions and alliances. The show may be talking here all about the difficulties that come with living a modern cowboy way of life in 2020. This is a time where ranching isn’t flashy and were big institutions are destined to fall at the hand of corporate entities.

This is where Roarke comes into play. What makes Josh Holloway’s character such a unique threat entering season 3 is that he’s savvy. He knows the world of Yellowstone really well, but he’s also shrewd in a different sort of business. He’s used to getting what he wants and manipulating people every step of the way. He is going to be a fascinating villain to throw into this world just because there’s no one quite like him. He’s not like the Beck Brothers — he’s his own beast with his own end goals that he’ll be working to achieve.

Suffice it to say, we’re excited to see how all of this is going to pan out over time. We also don’t think that anyone is going to be resolved quickly. Did you really think that it would be with this show? There’s going to be some fantastic showdowns that take you through most of the summer.

