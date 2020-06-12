Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist renewed for season 2 on NBC







For everyone out there wondering, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is going to continue to play on.

Today, NBC confirmed that they are bringing back the Jane Levy-led musical comedy/drama for another batch of episodes. While the show never delivered a huge total viewership, it has developed a passionate following. It also performed well in digital numbers, and that was really the thing to help tip the scales.

As crazy as it may sound, we do think that one of the things that lifted Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist to another season is the simple notion of it being too good to let g. The reviews have been positive and we’ve seen already that Levy has been subject of some Emmy buzz. We do think that positive reviews and buzz play a factor, especially given how there could be some other people who choose to check out the show after the fact by recommendation.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’re thrilled about this renewal. Ultimately, though, we don’t think that we are going to be seeing another season until we get around to 2021. NBC has still not announced their fall schedule, but even if they had we don’t think that this show would be on it. Zoey’s Playlist works great alongside Good Girls on that Sunday-night lineup. Those two shows don’t draw big numbers, but they do at least give NBC somewhat of a brand — one that revolves around posting quality scripted programming in this timeslot once the NFL season is over. Let’s go ahead and hope that we’ll learn more about the future plans in the weeks ahead.

With this news and the recent cancellation of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, it now seems like Manifest is the only NBC drama still on the bubble.

