Burden of Truth season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A ‘Crisis of Faith’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Burden of Truth season 3 episode 5? There is another new episode coming entitled “Crisis of Faith.” So what can you expect? This is another episode that will feature a struggle at the center of it, largely because of some of what Joanna and Billy are trying to accomplish. They’re looking into an organization in Millwood Family Services, and when you’re diving into an institution like this, you have to be prepared for some people to be stubborn. Not everyone wants to see you succeed … easily. There are some big surprises that will be unleashed throughout.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Burden of Truth season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

JOANNA AND BILLY INVESTIGATE MILLWOOD FAMILY SERVICES – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) question the unusually high number of child apprehensions in Millwood and suspect something troubling is happening inside Millwood Family Services. Meanwhile, Joanna makes a shocking discovery. Sherry White directed the episode written by Laura Good (#305). Original airdate 6/18/2020.

This episode is going to have all sorts of highs and lows, and it’s the big shocking moment for Joanna could set the stage for what’s coming up. We are still so early in the season and, because of that, we’ll have some surprises sprinkled all across the board. We just hope that this story sets a great foundation, and we’re excited to see where things go from here.

Once again, we are rather impressed with how Burden of Truth has fared so far this season, the ratings … especially for a Canadian show that is a couple of years into its run. There’s a chance that this leads to something more, but we won’t know for sure for a good while.

