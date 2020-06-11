NCIS season 18: Could filming limitations shape the stories ahead?







At the moment, NCIS season 18 has not officially kicked off production … and we don’t imagine that it will for many more weeks. While the writers are hard at work already crafting some scripts, we are not at the point just yet where there is a clear plan for how scripted shows will get back to work.

We do know that eventually, we are going to be at a point where shows are able to kick off production again … but you have to believe that it’s going to look a little bit different than what we’ve seen over the years.

One of the things that has been talked about already is how it’s going to be harder to do scenes with larger groups. Therefore, don’t expect a lot of huge scenes on season 18 (at least in the early going) with dozens of extras in the background. There may also be limitations on the number of fight scenes with a number of people in close quarters. Precautions are going to be aplenty, and that is regardless of whether or whether or not NCIS chooses to reference the global health crisis.

With all of this in mind, what we’re left to wonder at the moment is this: Whether or not season 18 is going to choose to focus more on personal, intimate stories. We’re we are confident that there will be cases, but the limitations put in the early going on all productions could lead to writers trying to figure out how to make the story largely about the characters. Given that you’re invested in NCIS because of the people on the team, there’s a chance that this may make it deeply satisfying. The more we care about the agents, the more we’ll care about the peril and danger. We’re expecting character spotlights aplenty.

We know that the NCIS writers are skilled at trying to make the best out of challenging situations. We’re sure that they could do the same here.

