Batwoman season 2: Sonya Deville campaigning for Ryan Wilder role







There was a time when actors would be rather quiet on social media about their interest in a given role. For us personally, we’re rather happy to see that changing. If you’re enthusiastic about an opportunity, why not throw it out there? What do you have to lose? It gets fans engaged and maybe it helps a network and a studio see whether or not you can bring something great to the job.

For WWE superstar Sonya Deville, that is something that she is excited to do with Batwoman season 2. She’s been representing the LGBTQ+ community in pro wrestling for some time, she’s used to action sequences, and she’s got a real enthusiasm for taking on a new role. Remember that whoever the new star will be isn’t necessarily going to be playing the part of Kate Kane. Instead, they will be taking on a part tentatively known as Ryan Wilder. There’s still no way of knowing whether or not Wilder will be the character’s actual name, but there will be opportunities to learn more about that down the line.

For now, though, Deville is just excited about a possible opportunity — if it happens. Here is what she had to say to Comic Book Movie all about getting a chance to play a new role:

I think that’s always cool because Ruby obviously did a great job with the character, and you don’t ever want to be a different version of somebody else. You want to be a new version of yourself, and so I think that would be an amazing opportunity to create a new role and bring something very different to it, you know?

We do think that Deville feels like a great candidate on the surface — though, admittedly, it’s hard to know who the producers are actively considering. While actors can often campaign for parts, networks tend to be hush-hush on their casting pool until information is officially announced.

