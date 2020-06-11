Big Brother 22: The case for, against 100-day season







We know that CBS wants to make a Big Brother 22 happening this summer. Meanwhile, we also know there are hopes for it to be All-Stars. There are so many different casting rumors out there; there’s almost no point in regurgitating them since some people may be deliberately trying to trick or tease us.

One thing that definitely is worth discussing for a minute here, though, is the potential length of the season. CBS has not confirmed anything, but could we get a long 100-day season again this time? There are reasons for it … but also certainly reasons to look the other way.

The case for it – It’s honestly pretty simple: What else do people have going on for the next little while? It’s not as though giving us a 100-day season is going to preclude networks from airing any sort of other programming. Unless CBS gets some of their typical lineup back to production in July or August, it’s possible that there won’t be any shows ready to even air in September. Big Brother will start later in the summer than usual, but there’s no reason why it can’t end later in the fall.

Also, we know that there are plenty of people out there who do love the grind and the entertainment value of a 100-day season … even if things do get a little bit quiet near the end of it.

The case against it – For starters, there may be some all-stars deeply against the idea of coming back and doing a season for this long. Maybe they would sign off for a 60-day season but not something that runs more than three months. Would CBS rather have more days, or bigger names? That could be a consideration?

Meanwhile, it’s possible that the network may have some other shows ready for the fall and don’t need to extend Big Brother. We also know that there are some who feel like recent seasons are too long. Admittedly, things do start to drag when you get to the point that there are only five people left in the house.

