Love Life season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following tonight’s finale, should you expect a Love Life season 2 over at HBO Max? Is there a reason for confidence? Within this piece, we’re going to break at least some of that down…

For now, the good news at the moment is this: There’s hope for there being more episodes down the road. This is a show that has plans to continue to tell some stories … but they’re not going to look the same as what you saw in season 1. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a possible season 2 would not feature Anna Kendrick’s Darby as the protagonist; instead, it will focus on someone else from within her world. It feels like subsequent seasons are each going to give you different perspectives and have some different people behind the scenes. The idea is to continue to offering different sort of love stories and create a fascinating anthology.

We do think that there are reasons aplenty for a Love Life season 2 to happen. There was enough success from the start here that HBO Max fast-tracked the airing of subsequent episodes, hoping to capitalize on as much momentum as possible. They need to have some big hits, as almost every streaming service does almost right away. There are so many out there now that it is increasingly hard for any of them to get a ton of attention.

If we had to guess and/or speculate right now, our feeling is that a decision on a Love Life season 2 will be made at some point over the next month or two. There’s no real point in waiting for a long time, especially if there are already some ideas bouncing around as to just how the season could look. Even when it’s announced, there will be some time to plan out the story — it’s not like filming for upcoming episodes is going to be kicking off anytime soon anyway.

Update: Love Life has been renewed for another season!

Do you want to see Love Life renewed for a second season over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







