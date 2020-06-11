American Soul season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The Elton John quest







Next week on BET, you will have a chance to see American Soul season 2 episode 4, an episode that is going to bring a lot of historical power to the show. The Soul Train story is a fantastic one for a show like this, mostly because there are so many different stories that you can draw from.

Through much of the second season, one of the biggest plotlines we’ve gotten a chance to see is a quest to bring in advertising. It shows how difficult the circumstances were at that time and that success does not always equal money. There’s a lot that the entire staff was working to do, and within this upcoming episode (entitled “Lovely Day”), getting a crossover act in Elton John on board will serve as a part of the story.

(For those who are wondering, Elton was notably on Soul Train, and was considered the first white big-name crossover artist to appear.)

For a few more details on the episode itself, be sure to check out the full American Soul season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

An eclectic Sly and The Family Stone bring their unusual pre-show practices to set. Meanwhile in an effort to pull crossover audiences and advertisers to Soul Train, Brooks gets Don to book Elton on Soul Train.

Hopefully, this story will do enough in order to inspire some more viewers to eventually check out American Soul. We know that in terms of live viewers alone, American Soul is drawing more than 10% a larger total audience than the first season. It’s a small sample size, but at the same time we do consider it to be an encouraging sign for the future.

