The Flash season 7: Should Sue Dearbon still play a role?







It’s well-known at this point that Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The Flash, and will not be back for a season 7. The firing is more than understandable given his resurfaced sexist, racist, and misogynistic social-media posts that came to light amidst this present-day movement.

Yet, there are still creative questions that remain. Do you choose to recast Sawyer’s character of Ralph Dibny; or, do you choose to get rid of the character altogether? With that, what then becomes of Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon?

Last season, Dreyfuss was introduced as Dearbon, a fantastic character who, in the comics, ends up becoming Ralph’s wife. Yet, she is also so much more than that and has a number of different wrinkles to her character. While sometimes entertainment can be a cruel industry, we would hate to see the Sue character be punished just because of Sawyer’s own past actions. That means less work for Dreyfuss and a fundamental shake-up of what the series had planned.

It’s with this in mind that our preferred method of dealing with this story is to just recast the Ralph Dibny role and move the story forward — Ralph’s powers already give him the ability to change his face, and it doesn’t seem like something that is altogether difficult for production to figure out. We think that viewers can differentiate the character at this point from the person who once played him.

If you do cut him, remember this — it could be easy to find new ways to utilize the Sue character. The Flash has certainly changed things around from the source material before, and we imagine that we could see a few more things remixed in the future.

No matter what the show decides, we’re going to be waiting for a good while. After all, the new season is not slated to premiere until 2021.

Should Sue Dearbon still around The Flash, even if Ralph Dibny is gone?

