Live PD canceled by A&E, one day after end of Cops







After being one of their most successful shows over the past few years, Live PD is now officially as an end.

In a statement today to Deadline, A&E and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment (who produce the show) had the following to say about canceling the series:

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD … Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Following the vents of the past several weeks, there has been a serious movement in the way that police officers are viewed by the media and in scripted/unscripted series. One of the largest criticisms is that violence and disobeying the rules are often glamorized, or that police are often glorified in a way that is inaccurate or dehumanizing to the people they are going after. Live PD may have a substantial viewership, but business decisions cannot overrule the human element.

There is no guarantee that this show will be over forever, but we imagine that anything moving forward would have a very different style and tone to it. If Cops was going to be canceled after more than three decades on the air (and it was), it only made sense that Live PD was the next show doomed to fall. This is a cancellation that a number of people out there likely saw coming from some distance.

Of course, we will come bearing some more news if something else comes out…

What do you think about Live PD being canceled at A&E?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: A&E.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







