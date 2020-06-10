Absentia season 3: A reason for all of the story secrecy!







We know that everyone out there is eager to see Absentia season 3 on the air. How could you not be! It’s a fantastic show with a lot of intricate storylines, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be even more exciting once we know what it’s actually about.

For now, though, the story is very under wraps for a specific reason — mostly, that even just a photo could give away a significant chunk of the story! In a new post on Twitter (see below), here is some of what new showrunner Will Pascoe had to say on that subject. (He’s referring at the end to a picture of his shoe, which is from the last mix of the season.)

If you missed some of our previous reports, the third season is seemingly now ready to go for a number of different networks, and of course Amazon here in the United States. We know that the season will be launching in some territories come next month, and we’re hoping that it will arrive stateside a little bit later on in the summer.

Story-wise, what we know is that there are going to be some new mysteries, and much of the early going will likely revolve around Emily Byrne doing what she can to unravel some of the trauma that she’s gone through — with the same going for Nick and Flynn. They all have a chance to persevere, but we’ve learned through the first two seasons that the past is never really gone. There are always new ways in which it can rear its head…

Also, the reason I can't tweet many photos of #AbsentiaSeason3 on @AbsentiaSeries is because S3 is so intricately plotted, that almost anything I show will blow a reveal that I'd rather people experience in the moment as they watch. Hence the photo of… my shoe. — Will Pascoe (@EvilWillPascoe) June 10, 2020

