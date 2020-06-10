What We Do in the Shadows season 3 premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s big finale, what will the What We Do in the Shadows season 3 premiere date be at FX? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more information on that!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — the series has already been renewed for another batch of episodes! This comes after the second season showcased a great deal of strength in multiplatform viewing — there are a ton of people watching the show, even if not all of them are checking it out live. It’s the sort of thing that makes us all the more optimistic about the future of the series, even if we’re going to be stuck waiting a good while in order to see it.

We’ll get to the premiere date hopes in a moment. For the time being, here is what FX’s originally programming president Nick Grad had to say:

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows … Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

So when will season 3 premiere? Odds are, you’re going to be waiting for a good while — and a lot of it could depend on when production is able to begin. While we’re sure that the writers are able to craft scripts remotely, there’s still a chance for a premiere in the first half of 2021 … at least if filming kicks off a little bit later this year. Don’t be surprised if you’re forced to wait a little bit longer than expected in order to see what’s coming up next … what matters most is going to be the overall quality of the storytelling. This show has long excelled at its creativity and mixing of different genres.

