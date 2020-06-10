The 100 season 7 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Welcome to Bardo’







Are you prepared to see The 100 season 7 episode 5 on The CW next week? We definitely know that there’s room for a lot of drama ahead. There are some stories in particular that we just haven’t had a chance to see a lot of just yet. Take, for example, what’s been going on with Octavia. We’ve gotten little bits and pieces of it over time, but there are some other parts of the arc that we do need more of!

Over the course of “Welcome to Bardo,” you are going to have a chance to see a lot of it. There will be a big focus on Octavia as she ventures forward and sees some exciting stuff almost all around her. Meanwhile, Murphy will have an important story in his own right. We’re not at a point right now where The CW is giving a lot of information away as to what’s coming, but we do still think that there’s a cuase for some excitement.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

MAKE BELIEVE – Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Drew Lindo (#705). Original airdate 6/17/2020.

Over the course of the next few weeks, the thing that we’re hoping to get the best sense of is just how some of these storylines are going to come into collision with each other. We think that there is a lot of great stuff to explore; we’re just excited to see what it’s going to look like in the end.

