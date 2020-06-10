Harlots canceled at Hulu, why isn’t season 4 happening?







There is some bad news coming in now from the world of Hulu, and it looks like we’ve reached the end for Harlots.

According to a report from TVLine, the period drama has been canceled after three seasons on the air. Because of this, we’re led to believe that the journey is over. It’s hard for a show like this to find another home after starting out at a streaming service — One Day at a Time is the only live-action show that has been able to land somewhere else after being axed by a streamer.

So why was this show canceled? It likely has a good bit to do with the viewership, or at least lack thereof in the United States. The drama never could get a lot of traction stateside, and we’re willing to blame lack of attention at least in part for that. There are going to be a certain percentage of readers here on this site who are not even aware that Harlots was on, let alone that it was canceled. That’s not a dig at the show; instead, it’s just a recognition that the amount of promotional avenues out there can get muddied somewhat with a limited number of total shows.

To go along with this news, it has also been confirmed that Reprisal is also over — though there’s been some buzz about that for some time now. We wanted this series to succeed, especially since Abigail Spencer is fantastic and it would have been nice to see her have a platform for a long time following her time on Timeless. This is where we spend a little bit of time pondering over what a Suits spin-off would look like featuring her as Scottie. Probably never going to happen, but won’t stop us from at least entertaining the idea in our head.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Harlots

What do you think about Harlots being canceled at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







