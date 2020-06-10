For Life season 2 renewal: Three reasons for it to happen at ABC







We are weeks removed now from For Life being on the air and yet, even still, it feels like our enthusiasm is still there. Led by an outstanding performance from Nicholas Pinnock, this is a show that delivered raw, powerful stories about a broken system and one man standing to fight it.

Without a doubt, we want to see the show back for another season … but what are some of the reasons why? Let’s look at three of them within this piece…

1. The subject matter has never been timelier – Wrongful imprisonment is one of many different symptoms for police corruption, and that is something that we’re seeing all over this country at the moment whether it be brutality or a lack of accountability. For Life has shined a powerful light on these issues and, because of its story in season 1, is credible in continuing to do so moving forward. ABC needs this show, and not just for its quality.

2. The cliffhanger we were left off on – We know that For Life is based on a true story, but just because Aaron Wallace is inspired by Isaac Wright Jr. doesn’t mean that the stories are going to end the same. We want to know if he is going to accept any deal other than complete exoneration! This was a powerful tease for what the future could hold and clearly, there are a lot of big stories still left here to tell.

3. The audience the show can still build – Premiering in the middle of the season is not always easy but we think that, over the next few weeks, there is still more potential to see For Life build an even greater audience. It just needs

Do you think that a For Life season 2 renewal is going to happen over at ABC?

